Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.04

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.79. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 3,605 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDA)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iveda Solutions (IVDA)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.