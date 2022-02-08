Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.02

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.02 and last traded at $30.71, with a volume of 9752211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

