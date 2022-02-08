Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Sienna Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.59.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

LWSCF stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.81.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.