Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.06

Shares of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and traded as high as $17.50. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.09.

Get Pathfinder Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In other Pathfinder Bancorp news, CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 3,223 shares of company stock valued at $54,882 in the last quarter. 25.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.