EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ezcorp Inc. is engaged in establishing, acquiring, and operating pawnshops which function as convenient sources of consumer credit and as value-oriented specialty retailers of primarily previously owned merchandise. Through its lending function, the company makes relatively small, non-recourse loans secured by pledges of tangible personal property. The company contracts for a pawn service charge to compensate it for each pawn loan. “

EZCORP stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EZCORP has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $354.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EZCORP by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in EZCORP by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn; Latin America Pawn; and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo (“CAE“) and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

