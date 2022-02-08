StockNews.com Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.25.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.20. CSX has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CSX by 184.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 722,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 468,369 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in CSX by 92.6% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 346,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 166,482 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 9,580.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in CSX by 248.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 170,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 121,650 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.