Veru (VERU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.17 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. Veru has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 581.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

