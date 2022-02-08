Nautilus (NLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Nautilus to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nautilus to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NLS stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nautilus by 245.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nautilus by 15.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nautilus by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Nautilus by 136.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NLS shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

