Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.35. Peabody Energy has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Peabody Energy news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $131,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 16,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $196,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,225 shares of company stock valued at $554,782 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,582 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,136 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 45,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,047 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

