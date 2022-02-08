Brokerages Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce sales of $16.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $15.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $64.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.

BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of Princeton by 0.9% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Princeton by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,565,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Bank of Princeton by 48.4% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 45,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.60. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $32.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

