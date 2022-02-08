Brokerages Expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will announce sales of $16.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $15.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $64.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $65.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank of Princeton.
BPRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood cut Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.60. Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $32.05.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.
About Bank of Princeton
The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.
