BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Shares of BLDP opened at $9.28 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.