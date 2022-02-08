BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BLDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.35.
Shares of BLDP opened at $9.28 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 419,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)
- MarketBeat Podcast – Stocks Not to Invest In with Will Rhind
- Is Enphase Energy Clearing a Low Bar or a Large Hurdle?
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.