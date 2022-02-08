Prudential’s (PRU) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,550 ($20.96) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.41) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.25) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 28th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.68) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($22.72) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.56) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,250.50 ($16.91) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 1-year low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,278.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,386.74. The company has a market cap of £34.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

