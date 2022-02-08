SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 333 ($4.50) target price on the stock.

SSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.46) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.73) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 320 ($4.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 348.44 ($4.71).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 274.89 ($3.72) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 257.63. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41). The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -5.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

In related news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,793.10). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,104 shares of company stock worth $4,002,992.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

