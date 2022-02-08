Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €71.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.10 ($81.72) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($74.71) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($87.36) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €65.88 ($75.73).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €57.02 ($65.54) on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €44.17 ($50.77) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($77.77). The business has a 50-day moving average of €62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion and a PE ratio of 36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

