M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

NYSE MHO opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 4.92.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

