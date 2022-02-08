M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “
NYSE MHO opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.03. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $47.36 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 4.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.
