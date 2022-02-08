CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.26.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $87.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.85. CGI has a 52 week low of $74.58 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CGI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,059,000 after buying an additional 49,372 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CGI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,918,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,101,000 after buying an additional 45,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after buying an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CGI by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,745,000 after buying an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

