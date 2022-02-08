Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Limbach stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. Limbach has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $33,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,163 shares of company stock worth $150,866. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 90,955 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

