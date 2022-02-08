Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at B. Riley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.55 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $75,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,799 shares of company stock valued at $361,439. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

