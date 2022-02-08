Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RFP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised Resolute Forest Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE:RFP opened at $11.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $879.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.04. Resolute Forest Products has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,190,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Resolute Forest Products by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 263,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 295.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 235,418 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

