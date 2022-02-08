Two Harbors Investment (TWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

