Credit Suisse Group Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $155.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $146.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. Clorox has a 52-week low of $138.61 and a 52-week high of $196.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.83.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth about $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of Clorox by 145.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.