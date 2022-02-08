Belden (BDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Belden (NYSE:BDC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BDC opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. Belden has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Belden alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. raised their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belden stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.