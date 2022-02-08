Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $110.44

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.44 and traded as low as $104.07. Kubota shares last traded at $104.35, with a volume of 28,612 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average is $107.44.
Kubota Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
