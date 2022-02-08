Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $369.44

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.44 and traded as low as $347.93. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $349.08, with a volume of 381 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.79.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.37 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

