Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.38

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.43. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 950 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.
About Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF)
