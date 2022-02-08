Restaurant Brands International (QSR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:QSR opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.09.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

