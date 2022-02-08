Reviewing HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC)

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

HEXO has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Charlie’s has a beta of 5.13, suggesting that its share price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HEXO and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HEXO 2 2 2 0 2.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

HEXO currently has a consensus price target of $6.06, indicating a potential upside of 827.41%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HEXO is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares HEXO and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEXO -157.70% -13.65% -9.15% Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HEXO and Charlie’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEXO $97.00 million 2.46 -$90.13 million ($1.03) -0.63 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.36 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HEXO.

Summary

HEXO beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

Charlie’s Company Profile

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

