Critical Review: Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) & Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Talis Biomedical -2,742.84% -103.75% -64.65%

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Talis Biomedical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 5.62 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cytek BioSciences and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Talis Biomedical 2 2 0 0 1.50

Cytek BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 87.47%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 295.30%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of Cytek BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats Talis Biomedical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

