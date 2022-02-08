Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bogota Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BSBK opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13. Bogota Financial has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $147.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 4.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Bogota Financial will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bogota Financial by 923.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bogota Financial by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bogota Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

