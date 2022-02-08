Rosenblatt Securities Raises Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $125.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised Microchip Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $73.65 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.71%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.