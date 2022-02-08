$5.39 Million in Sales Expected for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) will report sales of $5.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.50 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $370,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,356.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $905.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.00 million to $918.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $36.97 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CRISPR Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company.

Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $175.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $96.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

