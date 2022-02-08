Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $93.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post $93.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.40 million to $96.80 million. Veritex reported sales of $80.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year sales of $403.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $395.30 million to $410.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $455.30 million, with estimates ranging from $447.70 million to $462.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,566,616. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the second quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

