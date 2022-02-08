Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will report sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.