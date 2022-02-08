Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMETEK, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $135.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.44. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $117.68 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,912,059 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AMETEK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AMETEK by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

