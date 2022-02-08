Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $74.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.09.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC opened at $43.64 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.