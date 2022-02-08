Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HSY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.79.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $206.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.58.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $903,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,129 shares of company stock worth $4,446,066. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

