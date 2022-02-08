Susquehanna Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $160.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWKS. Bank of America decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.00.

SWKS stock opened at $136.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,591 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,221 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

