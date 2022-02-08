Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $274.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.00.

PCTY opened at $208.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.78. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paylocity by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after purchasing an additional 220,060 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,556,000 after buying an additional 74,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

