Truist Financial Weighs in on Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.68. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.30. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after buying an additional 188,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter worth about $3,178,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 18.77%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

