Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.19 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after buying an additional 405,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 160,897 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,639,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 1,278,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,669,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

