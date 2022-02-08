Vimeo (VMEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01.

VMEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lowered Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

