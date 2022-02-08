Credit Suisse Group Trims Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Target Price to $98.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of XYL opened at $89.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.61.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after acquiring an additional 120,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Xylem by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after acquiring an additional 254,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after acquiring an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after acquiring an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

