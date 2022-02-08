Illumina (ILMN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $355.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.40 and a 200-day moving average of $414.78. Illumina has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.86, for a total value of $118,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,997 shares of company stock valued at $796,780 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

