Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Cut to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SU. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE SU opened at $28.99 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 96.3% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,398,000 after purchasing an additional 235,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

