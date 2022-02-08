Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.94

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.94 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 18.45 ($0.25). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 18.63 ($0.25), with a volume of 27,955 shares trading hands.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £128.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.94.

In other news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £32,000 ($43,272.48). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 552,737 shares of company stock valued at $10,822,003.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

