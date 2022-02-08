Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roper Technologies, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Roper Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will earn $15.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $16.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.72.

NYSE:ROP opened at $443.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $461.83 and a 200-day moving average of $471.89. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 88.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 46,833.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

