DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) versus Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Head-To-Head Review

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Delcath Systems and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,498.41% -158.51% -86.56% DarioHealth -391.42% -71.45% -63.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 45.98 -$24.16 million ($3.55) -2.04 DarioHealth $7.58 million 18.65 -$29.44 million ($4.15) -2.06

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.6% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Delcath Systems and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 235.63%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 198.94%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Summary

DarioHealth beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

