Royal Gold, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.78. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $104.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.55. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $129.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 742.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter worth $1,060,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

