Brokers Set Expectations for Markel Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at Truist Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $74.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $73.86. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $18.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $19.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $83.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,263.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,232.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,250.15. Markel has a one year low of $1,062.11 and a one year high of $1,343.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.83 EPS.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

