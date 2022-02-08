Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,545.64

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,545.64 ($34.42) and traded as low as GBX 2,400 ($32.45). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,415 ($32.66), with a volume of 2,472 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($33.13) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The company has a market capitalization of £391.01 million and a PE ratio of 19.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,624.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,545.64.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

